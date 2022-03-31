Short Interest in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) Declines By 23.1%

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,077,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

GPCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490. Golden Path Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

