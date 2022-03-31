Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declines By 21.2%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 665,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 229,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,928. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

