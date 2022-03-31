Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Rises By 30.4%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 687,400 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 349.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

NYSE DIN opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

