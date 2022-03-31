Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Decreases By 29.0%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 145,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:CONX remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 701,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,346. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CONX by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CONX by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after buying an additional 1,818,442 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONX by 30.5% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 547,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CONX by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 522,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CONX by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

