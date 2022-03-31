Short Interest in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Drops By 27.0%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 983,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. 999,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.61. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

