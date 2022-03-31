Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expands By 28.6%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. 14,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

