Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expands By 39.5%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,500 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 686,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 488,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

