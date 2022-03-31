Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Drops By 27.8%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has an average rating of “Hold”.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

