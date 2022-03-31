Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Decreases By 35.1%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

