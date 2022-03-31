Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Decreases By 35.1%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $16.12.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.