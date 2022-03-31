Short Interest in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Rises By 28.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $521.30 million, a P/E ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)
