Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Decreases By 21.9%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 608,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 42,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 25,531.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

