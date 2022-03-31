Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 21.0%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

