Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 21.0%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
AEMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
