Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:BRSC traded down GBX 8.02 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,657.98 ($21.72). 49,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,602. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,412.27 ($18.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,713.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,935.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of £809.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1.89.

In other news, insider Ronald Gould acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,891 ($24.77) per share, with a total value of £29,197.04 ($38,246.06).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

