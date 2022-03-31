Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).
