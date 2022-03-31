Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

AG.L Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

