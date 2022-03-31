Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. 1,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,012. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $832.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 5.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

