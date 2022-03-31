Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

