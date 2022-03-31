Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $46.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

