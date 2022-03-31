Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $23.54 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

