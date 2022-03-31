SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded SGL Carbon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SGLFF stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

