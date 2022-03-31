Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.88 ($0.14). 113,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,197,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.02. The company has a market cap of £18.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.
Sensyne Health Company Profile (LON:SENS)
