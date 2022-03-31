Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.88 ($0.14). 113,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,197,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.02. The company has a market cap of £18.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

