Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading 10% Higher

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 5,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 446,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -601.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 3,607.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

