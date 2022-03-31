Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Select Medical by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

