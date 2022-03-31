SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,310.82

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,310.82 ($17.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,373 ($17.99). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,364.50 ($17.87), with a volume of 1,755,306 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.43) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,287.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,311.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

