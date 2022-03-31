Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

