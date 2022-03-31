Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Seabridge Gold stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $20.87.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
