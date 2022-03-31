SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 3.2%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.27 and last traded at $119.43. 22,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,590,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.26.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of SEA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,187 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,171,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SEA by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.