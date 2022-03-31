SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.47) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 2,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.99.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
About SCYNEXIS (Get Rating)
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
