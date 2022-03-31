SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.47) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 2,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

