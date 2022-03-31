Scotiabank Raises K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target to €38.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from €17.00 ($18.68) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KPLUY stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.