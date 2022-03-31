Scotiabank Increases PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$7.75

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 236.96% from the company’s previous close.

PRV.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

