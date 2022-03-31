Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $76.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SGMS opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

