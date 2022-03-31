Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.800-$7.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.71.

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.19. 9,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Science Applications International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

