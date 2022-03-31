Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCWTF stock opened at $882.95 on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a 1 year low of $882.95 and a 1 year high of $1,558.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,349.59.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

