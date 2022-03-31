Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is ACT Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

