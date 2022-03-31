Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 29,479 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

