Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 29,479 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.
Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $28.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Forum Energy Technologies (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
