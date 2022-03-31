Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,968. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Get Savara alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Savara by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 4,588.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 416,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.