Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 11.1%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 864,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 402,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$163.32 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

