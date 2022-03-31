Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 11.1%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 864,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 402,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
The company has a market capitalization of C$163.32 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.
About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)
