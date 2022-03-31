Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Increased to €105.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $54.26.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
