Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Increased to €105.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 22.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 220.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 304,603 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 123,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

