Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.05 and last traded at C$16.80. Approximately 59,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 22,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cormark increased their target price on Sangoma Technologies to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.57 million and a P/E ratio of -35.83.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.