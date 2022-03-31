SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Up 3%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 2,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 908,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $603.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
