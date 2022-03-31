SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Up 3%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 2,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 908,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

