Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

IOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Shares of IOT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 1,767,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.94. Samsara has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.