Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.67. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

