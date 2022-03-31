SafeBlast One Day Volume Reaches $283,005.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $283,005.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.19 or 0.00836695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00207517 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.