Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUTH. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $743.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.