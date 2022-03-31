Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 116,413 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116,413 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,731,090 shares of company stock valued at $141,098,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.