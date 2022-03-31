Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $250.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

