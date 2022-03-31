Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,297 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.51 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.