Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

