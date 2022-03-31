RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after buying an additional 861,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,442,000 after buying an additional 195,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 459,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.