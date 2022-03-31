RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $714,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:RES opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.79 and a beta of 1.58. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

