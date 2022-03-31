Royal Bank of Canada Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $89.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.24. 16,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,396. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.