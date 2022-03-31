Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells C$553,238.40 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,327.38.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$6.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$643.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.31 and a 52-week high of C$6.38.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$230.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

